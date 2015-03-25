Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 13, 2015

Secretary of State Kerry in Saudi Arabia to discuss Syrian crisis and hopes for Mideast peace

By | Associated Press

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia – U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Saudi Arabia talking with leaders of the Gulf nation about how to stem the bloodshed in Syria and nudge forward a renewed effort to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Kerry flew to Jiddah on Tuesday after a two-day visit to India. The two stops are part of his two-week tour of Asia and the Middle East.

Syria is a major issue at nearly every stop. The war is increasingly pitting Sunni Muslims against Shiite Muslims and threatening the stability of the region. Saudi Arabia, a Sunni power, is a strong backer of Western-backed rebels trying to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.