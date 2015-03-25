Secretary of State Kerry in Saudi Arabia to discuss Syrian crisis and hopes for Mideast peace

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Saudi Arabia talking with leaders of the Gulf nation about how to stem the bloodshed in Syria and nudge forward a renewed effort to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Kerry flew to Jiddah on Tuesday after a two-day visit to India. The two stops are part of his two-week tour of Asia and the Middle East.

Syria is a major issue at nearly every stop. The war is increasingly pitting Sunni Muslims against Shiite Muslims and threatening the stability of the region. Saudi Arabia, a Sunni power, is a strong backer of Western-backed rebels trying to topple Syrian President Bashar Assad.