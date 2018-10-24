Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION
Second migrant caravan gathering in Guatemala, report says

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A second migrant caravan is forming at the Honduran border and is expected to follow the larger caravan of more than 7,000 from Central America towards the U.S.-Mexico border, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Guatemalan authorities on Sunday estimated the new group -- which gathered in a Guatemalan city near the border of Honduras -- to be at 1,000. But the group appears to be growing. The Journal, citing estimates from church-run charities and activists, reported that the group is now made up of about 2,500.

The new caravan reportedly plans to follow in the footsteps of the larger group, who passed through the southern Mexico border over the weekend.

CARAVAN OF MIGRANTS GROWS AHEAD OF PUSH INTO MEXICO

The vast majority of the migrants are from Honduras who are escaping crime and extreme poverty. Activists say migrants opt to travel in large numbers to avoid the dangers of crime and human traffickers.

