Search called off for missing teen last seen struggling in ocean at Wales resort

Rescuers have called off the search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing after a fisherman saw her in distress in the ocean near a busy resort in Wales.

Holly McClymont, of Glasgow, was visiting Barry Island with her family when she disappeared Sunday afternoon, Sky News reported.

Swansea Coast Guard said they received a call at close to 4 in the afternoon Sunday, saying that the girl had last been seen an hour earlier, a Coast Guard spokesman said. Coast Guard authorities were “dumbfounded" that no one had informed them of the incident earlier.

"The incident was reported to us at 1554 but we believe she could have been in trouble in the water up to an hour before then,” Steve Jones, rescue manager for Swansea coast guard told Sky.

"We had a report that a fisherman saw her. We are dumbfounded that something wasn't said to us earlier and are investigating but our main priority is the search, which is massive. We don't believe that she was that far out in the water. We are going on the assumption that she has not come out of the water. Normally, if she had come out then we would have found her by now."

Three lifeboats, a police helicopter and a search and rescue helicopter were looking for Holly before the search ended.

She was described as about five feet seven inches tall with long black hair dyed red and average build. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored floral dress.

Whitmore Bay is part of an enclosed stretch of coastline, but the difference between high and low tide is one of the highest ranges in the world.

