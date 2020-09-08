Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Ecuadoran schoolgirl attacked in home robbery during Zoom lesson

The intruder closed the students laptop mid Zoom session, causing the image to freeze on the screen

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Four people were caught on camera trying to steal an Ecuadoran schoolgirl's laptop after breaking into her home during a Zoom lesson.

The student was in a virtual class with 25 other students and her teacher when the masked intruders entered her home. At one point, her video froze as they tried to wrest the laptop from her, the Daily Mail reported.

Her classmate quickly called authorities and tried to get in contact with the girl's mother to alert them she was in danger.

Authorities used the video recording to arrest four suspects, who were identified as Luis C., Valentin P., Carlos A. and Dorian R., the Daily Mall reported. They had in their possession a safe, £3,017 cash, two guns, a weapon, two mobile phones, a laptop and one video game console.

"During this operation, units from the Organised Motorised Group were dispatched and were informed of the criminal act upon arriving at the location," according to a police report.

