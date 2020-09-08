Ecuadoran schoolgirl attacked in home robbery during Zoom lesson

Four people were caught on camera trying to steal an Ecuadoran schoolgirl's laptop after breaking into her home during a Zoom lesson.

The student was in a virtual class with 25 other students and her teacher when the masked intruders entered her home. At one point, her video froze as they tried to wrest the laptop from her, the Daily Mail reported.

FUGITIVE LINKED TO GEORGIA DEPUTY'S SHOOTING CAUGHT; SUSPECTED GUNMAN STILL ON THE LOOSE

Her classmate quickly called authorities and tried to get in contact with the girl's mother to alert them she was in danger.

Authorities used the video recording to arrest four suspects, who were identified as Luis C., Valentin P., Carlos A. and Dorian R., the Daily Mall reported. They had in their possession a safe, £3,017 cash, two guns, a weapon, two mobile phones, a laptop and one video game console.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"During this operation, units from the Organised Motorised Group were dispatched and were informed of the criminal act upon arriving at the location," according to a police report.