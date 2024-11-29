Expand / Collapse search
School bus driver charged with holding girl captive for 12 years

Colombia prosecutors say victim, abducted at 7 years old, was ‘psychologically manipulated and sexually assaulted’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A Colombian school bus driver allegedly abducted a 7-year-old girl and held her captive for more than a decade until she escaped earlier this year, prosecutors have revealed. 

The suspect, identified as Carlos Humberto Grisales Higuita, is now facing charges of simple kidnapping, sexual abuse with a minor under 14 years of age, sexual acts with a minor under 14 years of age and pornography with a person under 18 years of age, according to prosecutors in Medellín, Colombia. 

"The man, who worked as a school bus driver, allegedly detained a 7-year-old girl in early 2012 and took her to a house in the city center," prosecutors said in a statement. "He allegedly psychologically manipulated and sexually assaulted her, making her believe that such behavior was normal." 

Investigators say during the victim’s captivity, her name was changed, she was taken to various buildings in the cities of Medellín and Bello, and she was kept out of school. 

Colombia school bus driver arrested

Carlos Humberto Grisales Higuita is shown following his arrest. (Fiscalía General de la Nación Colombia) (Fiscalía General de la Nación Colombia)

"When she turned 16, she complained to the alleged aggressor about the treatment she received, and in retaliation she was allegedly locked up in a house, from which she managed to escape in February of this year," prosecutors said. 

They also said the victim had initially been reported missing 12 years ago. 

Medellin, Colombia

The victim was taken to various buildings in the city of Medellín, Colombia, shown here, prosecutors say. (Diego Cupolo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Grisales Higuita was arrested by the National Police in Medellín," according to prosecutors. "During the preliminary hearings he did not accept the charges brought by the Prosecutor's Office." 

Bello, Colombia

Bello, a city and suburb of Medellín, Colombia. (Jaime Saldarriaga/AFP via Getty Images)

Grisales Higuita remains held in custody by local authorities. 

