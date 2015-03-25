School bus crash in northern Germany injures 7 students

Police say a school bus carrying 80 children crashed into a tree near the northern German community of Vechta causing several injuries.

Police spokesman Frank Soika says the bus veered off a regional road Monday morning on its way to school after picking up children from surrounding villages.

Soika says seven children were injured and taken immediately to the hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries was believed to be life threatening.

He says all remaining students, primarily of high-school age, appeared uninjured but were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

He says the cause of the accident is not immediately clear.