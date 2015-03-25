Scandal-hit Barclays bank says finance director Chris Lucas stepping down

Britain's scandal-hit Barclays bank says finance director Chris Lucas is stepping down.

The bank said Sunday that Lucas and general counsel Mark Harding will leave once successors have been found. Barclays said that given the men's seniority, that could take "a considerable time."

Lucas is one of several past and present Barclays staff being investigated over whether the bank broke the rules when it took big cash infusions from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in 2008.

Barclays also has seen several top executives, including CEO Bob Diamond, leave since a rate-fixing scandal erupted last year. Barclays was fined $453 million after it emerged that executives had been involved in a campaign to rig a key interest rate known as LIBOR.