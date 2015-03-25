Expand / Collapse search
December 10, 2015

Say again? Venezuela's presidential candidates trade barbs, zingers in animated campaign

By | Associated Press
    Venezuela's interim President Nicolas Maduro clenches his fist to greet supporters from the top of a vehicle as he campaigns in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, April 5, 2013. The presidential election to replace Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is scheduled for April 14. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (The Associated Press)

    Venezuela's interim President Nicolas Maduro does a military salute to supporters during a campaign rally in Valencia. Venezuela, Thursday, April 4, 2013. The presidential election to replace Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is scheduled for April 14. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (The Associated Press)

    Venezuela's interim President Nicolas Maduro gestures while interacting with supporters during a campaign rally in Valencia. Venezuela, Thursday, April 4, 2013. The presidential election to replace Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is scheduled for April 14. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) (The Associated Press)

CARACAS, Venezuela – Venezuela's animated campaign ahead of its April 14 presidential election has seen its share of shake-your-head remarks by both candidates: Interim President Nicolas Maduro of the ruling party, and opposition candidate Henrique Capriles. Here's a sampling:

ON CHAVEZ:

Maduro, talking about Chavez's apparition as a "little bird" as Maduro was praying:

"It sang, and I responded with a song and the bird took flight, circled around once and then flew away, and I felt the spirit and blessings of Commander Hugo Chavez for this battle." (Maduro added sounds of wings flapping and bird chirps.)

Capriles' response:

"I believe he ate a little bird, because that's what he's got inside his head."

Maduro:

"Now the bourgeoisie and the right are talking about Maduro's little bird. What do they think? That we're ridiculous? Show some respect, gentlemen."

ON WHY PEOPLE VOTE:

Capriles:

"The act of voting is a rational, and emotional, act."

ON CHAVEZ (II):

Maduro:

"I don't have any doubt that if any man who walked this earth did what was needed so that Christ the redeemer would give him a seat at his side, it was our redeemer liberator of the 21st century, the comandante Hugo Chavez."

ON THE POLLS:

Capriles, on polls showing him trailing:

"I don't think there is any poll that can take a snapshot of what is happening in Venezuela."

ON CONSPIRACY:

Maduro:

"In homage and in honor of our commander there is but one destiny: Victory, the victory of the Venezuelan people against the forces of evil, against the forces of darkness."

ON THE NUMBERS:

Capriles, who lost an October election to Chavez by 8 million to 6.5 million votes, or 55-45 percent:

"For them to get the same amount of votes as the president (Chavez), to me would be fraud. ... I'm not sure anyone would believe it."

ON MY OPPONENT:

Capriles, on Maduro:

"I tell you clearly, Nicolas, I am not going to speak of the times you lied to the country, shamelessly. ...The people have not voted for you, boy."

Maduro, on Capriles:

"He's become crazy. His eyes are popping out of his head. Why are they popping out? Whatever the reason, he's obsessed with me."

ON RELATIONSHIPS:

Capriles, who is single, responding to Maduro's public suggestions that he is gay:

"I'm like a captain of a ship: I have a woman in every port."