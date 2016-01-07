Saudi soccer body won't send Champions League clubs to Iran

Saudi Arabia's soccer federation says its clubs will not play Asian Champions League matches in Iran amid rising diplomatic tension.

The decision at a SAFF executive meeting comes days after individual clubs refused to travel to Iran for safety reasons when the competition kicks off next month.

Two Saudi clubs are already scheduled to play in Iran and a playoff round could create two more matches there.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday.

A dispute over Riyadh's execution of an opposition Shiite cleric prompted attacks on Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran.

SAFF says it awaits an Asian Football Confederation response to its request to order matches for its clubs in Iran moved to neutral countries.

An AFC spokesman said on Thursday it is "monitoring the situation."