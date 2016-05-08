Saudi policeman killed in shootout with militants

Saudi Arabia says a policeman was killed in a shootout with militants in the western city of Taif.

Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki says in a statement Sunday that two militants tried to sneak into the car park of a police station late the night before.

Police exchanged fire with the two gunmen, who fled by car to a mountainous area. The police were combing the area on Sunday.

Last week, the ministry said police killed two suspected militants in the holy city of Mecca and that two others blew themselves up with suicide belts.