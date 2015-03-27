Saudi king is walking, says top official

A top Saudi official says the kingdom's ruler is walking again following a successful back operation in New York City.

Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the interior minister, told the state news agency Sunday that the king "enjoys good health and he has walked on his own feet."

King Abdullah, 86, flew to New York for medical treatment Tuesday after suffering from a slipped disc and being diagnosed with a blood clot pressing on the nerves in his back.

It was later announced that his surgery at New York Presbyterian Hospital was successful.

His son Mitab bin Abdullah, to whom he handed over command of the National Guard earlier this month said his father would spend a period of recovery in New York before he returned to Saudi Arabia.