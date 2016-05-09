Saudi forces kill suspected extremist wanted in killing of 2 policemen

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry says its security forces have killed a suspected extremist wanted in the killing of two police corporals.

The ministry's statement said Mohammed al-Maliki had been hiding out in a mountainous area near the western city of Taif when police surrounded him and killed him in a gunbattle Monday.

A policeman was killed in a shootout with militants in Taif on Sunday. Another policeman was killed in the holy city of Mecca after a police raid there Thursday night. Police say al-Maliki was involved in both shootings.

Two suspected Islamic State militants were killed in Mecca's raid and another two died by detonating suicide belts.

The extremist group has called for attacks against the Western-allied Saudi monarchy and views the government as heretics.