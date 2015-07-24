Saudi Arabia warns Iran against abusing funds from nuclear deal to incite regional turmoil

Saudi Arabia's state news agency says the kingdom has warned Iran against abusing funds that will follow from the landmark nuclear deal to incite turmoil in the region.

The Saudi Press Agency says Tehran must use the resources in the service of the Iranian people, "rather than using them to cause turmoil in the region."

The statement cited an unnamed Saudi official as per the kingdom's regulations. It came after Iran concluded a deal earlier Tuesday in Vienna with six world powers.

The statement says the kingdom has always stressed the importance of reaching a deal that would prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, a deal which includes a mechanism for permanent inspections of nuclear sites and a mechanism to re-impose sanctions if Iran violates the deal.