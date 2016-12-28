Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 28, 2016

S. Korean politicians call for nullifying sex slave deal

    College students take pictures with the statue of a girl representing victims of Japanese sexual slavery in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. South Korea's opposition politicians on Wednesday called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (The Associated Press)

    A college student places flowers next to the statue of a girl representing victims of Japanese sexual slavery in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. South Korea's opposition politicians on Wednesday called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (The Associated Press)

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea's opposition politicians have called for nullifying a settlement reached between Seoul and Tokyo on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan's military in World War II.

Their statements on the anniversary of the deal on Wednesday came amid growing political efforts to erase some of the key policies of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

Democratic Party floor leader Woo Sang-ho says the party will work to invalidate the agreement if it wins the presidential elections that could take place in just months.

Under the agreement, which was described by both governments as "irreversible," Japan pledged to fund a foundation to help support the former sex slaves. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue.