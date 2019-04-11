S. Korean babies born Dec. 31 become 2-year-olds next day

next Image 1 of 2

Every baby born in South Korea last year was considered to be 2 on Jan. 1.

According to one of the world's most unusual age-calculating systems, South Koreans become 1 on the day of their birth and then get an additional year tacked on when the calendar hits Jan. 1.

A lawmaker is working now to overturn the centuries-old tradition amid complaints that it's an anachronistic, time-wasting custom that drags down an otherwise ultramodern country.

The origins of this age reckoning system aren't clear. Being 1 upon birth may be linked to the time babies spend in their mothers' wombs or to an ancient Asian numerical system that didn't have the concept of zero.