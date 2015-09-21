Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 7, 2015

Russia's Putin meets Israeli prime minister, seeks to ease fears of Iranian, Syrian aggression

By | Associated Press
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to assuage Israel's fears of a potential Iranian and Syrian aggression.

Putin was hosting Netanyahu at the Kremlin on Monday ahead of his visit to the United States and amid fears of a Russian military build-up in Syria.

Russia, Syria's long-standing ally, has denied that it helps Syria militarily to support the regime of Bashar Assad but insisted instead that it is helping it to fight the Islamic State group.

Putin told Netanyahu on Monday that his fears of a Syrian and Iranian aggression in the Golan Heights, bordering Syria, are unfounded since the Syrian army "has no time for a second front."