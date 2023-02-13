Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World
Published

Russian vessel docked with International Space Station suffers coolant leak: NASA

NASA says the leak does not pose a threat to the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to install new ISS solar arrays Video

WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to install new ISS solar arrays

WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts conduct spacewalk to install new ISS solar arrays.

A Russian ship docked with the International Space Station suffered a coolant leak for the second time since December, NASA announced this weekend.

The unmanned Russian vessel, the Roscosmos Progress 82, docked to the ISS with no problems in October and is scheduled to depart full of trash by the end of February. NASA said the coolant leak does not pose a threat to the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS, according to the Wall St. Journal.

The Roscosmos is the second Russian-made vessel to spring a leak since December, when the vessel that carried U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin also began to leak.

The U.S. and Russian space programs have continued to work together in maintaining the ISS despite Russia's war in Ukraine.

WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE REVEALS STELLAR CLUSTERS FROM DISTANT GALAXIES

A Russian vessel docked with the International Space Station has sprung a coolant leak.

A Russian vessel docked with the International Space Station has sprung a coolant leak. (Roscosmos State Space Corporation via AP, File)

NASA says two Russian-made space vessels have leaked coolant since December.

NASA says two Russian-made space vessels have leaked coolant since December. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

The International Space Station is crewed by the U.S., Russia, Europe and Japan.

The International Space Station is crewed by the U.S., Russia, Europe and Japan. (NASA via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Roscosmos vessel is expected to depart on schedule later in February, landing somewhere in the Pacific Ocean.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.