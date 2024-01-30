Russian troops could disappear as Kremlin touts 'invisibility cloak'

Russia has developed and deployed new camouflage technology for its troops that many have nicknamed "invisibility cloaks," local news has reported.

"This new ‘cloak-nevidimka’ is part of the Russian - and previously Soviet - doctrine of ‘maskirovka’ (translated literally as ‘disguise’ but conceptually, the etymology is ‘masquerade’), which is the foundational principle of the Russian military doctrine," Rebekah Koffler, a strategic military intelligence analyst and the author of Putin's Playbook, told Fox News Digital.

"The idea is to fool the adversary about everything you do - mislead him about the presence, position and size of troops, timing and place of attack, prevent him from distinguishing types of military hardware," Koffler said.

"They place the premium on controlling and manipulating the adversary’s perception of what’s going on the battlefield," she continued. "The Russians spend a tremendous amount of resources on executing ‘maskirovka’ activities. Yes, they may not design an adequate military uniform to keep their soldiers warm, but they’d spend money on 'cloak-nevidimka.'"

Russian outlet TASS released an interview with HiderX on Jan. 19, when the company described many aspects of the new military tech, including the fact that it weighs 350 grams – or roughly three-quarters of a pound – can fold up and fit in a person’s pocket and works through concealing a heat signature.

"We design a completely new product – a camouflage suit that dilutes the silhouette," Russian firm HiderX told TASS of its new product. "It is a completely Russian technology that coats the fabric with a specific mixture."

"It is our knowhow and we shall not disclose the details," the company claimed. "The suit screens the surrounding temperature of the objects. It effectively camouflages Russian soldiers against hostile heat seekers."

HiderX claimed that trials are "ongoing and have to be completed by the end of January."

Current tech allows for Russian troops to "isolate heat" but has proven "ineffective," according to HiderX, who claims their tech works on the "heat exchange [that] goes naturally as the fabric breathes."

Koffler provided Fox News Digital with further details of the tech, noting that all such info derives from Russian sources, including TV Zvezda and Military review.

First and foremost, Koffler clarified that "trials" included battlefield testing in Ukraine. The full suit includes a hood, cap and "special glasses" and provides effective cover as close as two meters away from the soldier using it.

"The material itself has three layers: first, an internal layer, reflecting infrared (IR) radiation from the user's body; second, the middle layer, absorbing IR radiation; and an external, layer, reflecting IR radiation from the external environment," Koffler explained. "Cloak-Nevidimka was created at the RKhBZ Academy, which stands for Radiological Chemical Biological Defense."

"There’s a reason why the Russians want us to know that they’ve got this," Koffler stressed. "It doesn’t mean they are lying."