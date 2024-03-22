Russian rescue efforts intensify as 13 people remain trapped in collapsed gold mine for fifth day

Rescue workers have been laboring for a fifth consecutive day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east.

Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 3,000 miles east of Moscow.

At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

GOLD MINE COLLAPSE IN RUSSIA TRAPS AT LEAST 13 WORKERS, OFFICIALS SAY

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 400 feet when part of the mine collapsed on Monday.

The cause of the accident has not been announced.