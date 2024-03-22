Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian rescue efforts intensify as 13 people remain trapped in collapsed gold mine for fifth day

There has been no contact established with the miners in the Amur region

Associated Press
Published
Hundreds of rescuers were working to save 13 miners who were trapped in the Pioneer gold mine in far Eastern Russia after a rockfall on Monday.

  • Rescue workers have been laboring for a fifth consecutive day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east.
  • As of Friday, there has been no contact established with the miners in the Amur region, located approximately 3,000 miles east of Moscow.
  • Regional officials confirmed on Tuesday that at least 13 miners are trapped in the collapsed mine.

Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east, news reports said.

They said no contact has been made with the miners in the Amur region, about 3,000 miles east of Moscow. 

At least 13 miners are trapped, regional officials said Tuesday.

The state news agency RIA-Novosti cited emergency officials as saying that powerful pumps have completed taking water out of the mine.

Russia mine

Russia Emergency Situations employees prepare to pump out water at the collapsed gold mine on March 22, 2024, in the Amur region of eastern Russia. Rescue workers labored for a fifth day on Friday to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

The miners were trapped at a depth of about 400 feet when part of the mine collapsed on Monday.

The cause of the accident has not been announced.