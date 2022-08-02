Russian official sets sights on Georgia occupation after 'liberation of Kyiv' in allegedly hacked post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Russian security official on Monday evening allegedly called for the occupation of Georgia following the "liberation of Kyiv," though Russian officials claim the Telegram message was a "hacked" post.

In a post that was reportedly up for just 10 minutes before being deleted, the account of deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev allegedly issued one of the most blatant calls for the reunification of the Soviet Union since the war in Ukraine began.

"After the liberation of Kyiv and all the territories of Little Rus from the groups of nationalists who preach their invented Ukrainianness, Rus will become united again," Medvedev allegedly said, according to Ukrainian news outlet Pravda."After that…we will go on the next campaign to restore the borders of our Motherland."

The post reportedly went on to claim that "Georgia had never existed before its reunification" with the Russian Empire in 1801 and that the Central Asia nation of Kazakhstan was "an artificial state."

The post was deleted, and according to a spokesman for Medvedev, the message was allegedly posted by hackers.

"Those who hacked his page yesterday…will be dealt with by the administration of the social network and what is appropriate," a spokesman reportedly told Russia-owned news outlet RIA Novosti.

Medvedev does not appear to have publicly commented on the post.

Russia has engaged in the most brutal war in Europe since World War II, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to refer to his invasion as anything other than a "special military operation."

The Kremlin chief has not formally detailed his actual intention in Ukraine and has instead alleged Russia is "de-nazifying" its southern neighbor – claims that Ukraine and Western nations have flatly rejected.

Though in June Putin once again drew international attention following comments he made comparing himself to Tsar Peter the Great.

In a tribute to the 350th anniversary of the tsar’s birth, Putin drew comparisons between his offensive in Ukraine to the expansion of Russia carried out under Peter the Great.

"Apparently, it also fell to us to return and strengthen (Russia.) And if we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face," he said in a televised address reported Euro News.

"Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years," Putin said. "You get the impression that by fighting Sweden he was grabbing something.

"He wasn’t taking anything, he was taking it back," he added.

Russian officials have also signaled Moldova could be next in its plans for Russian expansion.