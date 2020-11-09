Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed

Russia says one of its military helicopters has been shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen

Associated Press
US-brokered ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia fails to holdVideo

US-brokered ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia fails to hold

Both nations accuse each other of violations; Greg Palkot reports from London on 'Special Report'

Russia said Monday that one of its military helicopters was shot down in Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two servicemen.

The incident occurred near the border with the Azerbaijan exclave of Nakhchivan.

PUTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PEACE DEAL

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have been fighting for six weeks over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

This photo taken from a video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, shows Azerbaijan's national flag with the city of Shushi in the background, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that Azerbaijani forces had taken control of the strategically important city in Nagorno-Karabakh, where fighting with Armenia has raged for over a month. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP)

DEATH TOLL SOARS AS ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN CONFLICT ESCALATES: 'THIS IS A FIGHT AGAINST JIHADISTS'

Nakhchivan is about 40 miles from Nagorno-Karabakh and it was not clear if the helicopter shootdown was connected with the conflict.

The defense ministry said the helicopter was accompanying a military convoy, but did not clarify the purpose of the convoy. Russia has a large military base in Armenia, but it is about 90 miles from where the helicopter was shot down.