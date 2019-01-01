Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 27 mins ago

Russian infant rescued alive 35 hours after building collapse in subzero cold

Fox News
This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from Television footage shows rescuers saving a 10-month-old baby Tuesday after a building collapse in Magnitigorsk on New Year's Eve. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

This photo provided by the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry taken from Television footage shows rescuers saving a 10-month-old baby Tuesday after a building collapse in Magnitigorsk on New Year's Eve. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

A 10-month-old baby girl buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Russia for 35 hours was pulled out alive Tuesday by rescuers who braved subzero conditions to save her.

Rescuers staged the dramatic rescue after hearing cries amid the debris.

"The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly," regional governor Boris Dubrovsky was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The TASS news agency reported that the baby was taken in “grave” condition to the hospital.

Officials reported at least seven people dead in the New Year’s Eve collapse of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk.

The baby girl rescued Tuesday from the rubble of a collapse building in Russia was taken to the hopspital in "grave" condition, according to the TASS news agency. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

The baby girl rescued Tuesday from the rubble of a collapse building in Russia was taken to the hopspital in "grave" condition, according to the TASS news agency. (Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations photo via AP)

Investigators blamed the collapse on an explosion triggered by a natural gas leak.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold: Temperatures overnight were around 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rescue crews had temporarily halted their search while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse.

COLORADO DAD WELCOMES BABY GIRL, LOSES WIFE ON SAME DAY

Five people were hospitalized with injuries from the collapse in the city about 870 miles southeast of Moscow, the emergency ministry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.