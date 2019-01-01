Russian infant rescued alive 35 hours after building collapse in subzero cold

A 10-month-old baby girl buried in the rubble of a collapsed building in Russia for 35 hours was pulled out alive Tuesday by rescuers who braved subzero conditions to save her.

Rescuers staged the dramatic rescue after hearing cries amid the debris.

"The child was saved because it was in a crib and wrapped warmly," regional governor Boris Dubrovsky was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

The TASS news agency reported that the baby was taken in “grave” condition to the hospital.

Officials reported at least seven people dead in the New Year’s Eve collapse of the 10-story building in the city of Magnitogorsk.

Investigators blamed the collapse on an explosion triggered by a natural gas leak.

The regional emergency ministry said earlier Tuesday that 37 residents of the building had not been accounted for. Hopes of finding survivors were dimmed by the harsh cold: Temperatures overnight were around 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rescue crews had temporarily halted their search while workers tried to remove or stabilize sections of the building in danger of collapse.

Five people were hospitalized with injuries from the collapse in the city about 870 miles southeast of Moscow, the emergency ministry said.

