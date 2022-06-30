Russian forces 'hurriedly evacuated' infamous Snake Island, says Ukrainian military

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces have hastily withdrawn from the infamous Snake Island in the Black Sea in a strategic victory for Kyiv, Ukrainian military officials said Thursday.

Ukraine's Operational Command "South" took to Facebook to announce that following a coordinated overnight missile strike "the opponent hurriedly evacuated the remains of the garrison."

The command posted a picture that showed the island covered in fire, black smoke and the aftermath of heavy missile fire.

"KABOOM!" Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff tweeted. "No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our Armed Forces did a great job."

Fox News could not immediately verify the reason for Russia’s withdrawal from the hugely contested island located just off the coast of Odessa.

But Russian forces claimed they abandoned the strategic outpost in a "gesture of goodwill" as the UN looks to secure shipping corridors amid increasing concerns over global food shortages.

"This decision will not let Kyiv indulge in insinuations over an impending food crisis or argue it is impossible to export grain due to Russia's total control of the northwestern part of the Black Sea," spokesman for Russia’s defense ministry Igor Konashenkov said, first reported Russian news outlets.

Though it remains unclear if this move will allow Ukraine to export its food sources as mines and Russia's naval force maintain a presence in the Black Sea.

Snake Island gained notoriety in the first days of the war after Ukrainian soldiers infamously refused an ultimatum to surrender or face death.

A Ukrainian guard responded over the radio and said, "Russian Warship, go f--- yourself."

All 13 Ukrainian servicemen were originally thought to have been killed after contact with the soldiers had been lost.

It was later revealed they had been taken as prisoners of war.

Russia has faced several challenges in the Black Sea and has been unable to conduct a successful land invasion as Ukraine’s Navy has held an effective blockade over its ports.

Moscow has blamed Ukraine’s blockade for the rising food shortage and has called on it to remove its naval forces from the Black Sea.

Ukraine has flatly rejected these calls and has demanded Russia remove its aggressive posture off its coastline.

Russia has said its military goals in Ukraine are to gain "full control" over eastern and southern Ukraine – a move that would block all Black Sea access for Kyiv.