Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian fighter jet accompanies US military plane along Barents Sea: EUCOM

EUCOM told Fox News it was a 'safe and professional' interaction

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Russian fighter jet deployed and accompanied a U.S. military plane over the Barents Sea on Friday, according to military officials. 

United States European Command (EUCOM) confirmed to Fox News that the two planes did meet and safely disengaged. 

"Our aircraft routinely interact with Russian units in international airspace and most interactions are safe and professional," a EUCOM spokesman told Fox News. 

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission.

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission. (USAFE-AFAFRICA Twitter)

A MiG-31 fighter scrambled to meet the U.S. P-8A Poseidon fighter near the Russian border. The pair of planes remained in close proximity until the U.S. plane turned away.

TIME TO HOLD PUTIN ACCOUNTABLE, GO ON OFFENSE AGAINST HACKERS: GEN. KEANE

The Russian fighter returned to its base following the Poseidon’s departure. 

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission.

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission. (USAFE-AFAFRICA Twitter)

No reason has been provided yet for the presence of a U.S. fighter jet along the Russian border, as EUCOM does not provide details about "safe and professional interactions." 

‘THREE DAYS IN MOSCOW’ REMEMBERS REAGAN'S EFFORTS IN RUSSIA ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOSCOW SUMMIT

However, American planes routinely fly along the border, officials said. 

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission.

B52 aircraft integrated with fighters from Spain and Portugal this week during a Bomber Task Force mission. (USAFE-AFAFRICA Twitter)

The head of U.S. Forces in North America recently said that Russian bomber flights have increased near Alaska, and a Russian defense minister similarly claimed that U.S. bomber flights have increased near Russia. 

BIDEN TO RAISE RUSSIA-BASED RANSOMWARE ATTACKS IN PUTIN MEETING AFTER US HIT AGAIN

Russian and American planes have already had a few run-ins this year.

Russian fighter scrambled to escort a U.S. spy plane that was spotted over the Pacific Ocean. No specific date for the incident was provided; it was reported around mid-April. 

Just four days ago, Russia also scrambled a fighter jet to accompany a U.S. B-52H bomber over the Baltic Sea, Reuters reported

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pentagon directed all questions regarding the matter to EUCOM. 

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 