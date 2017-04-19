Russian agents kill 2 men suspected of plotting attacks

The Russian counterintelligence agency, the FSB, says its agents have killed two men suspected of planning to carry out terror attacks in Russia.

The FSB said Wednesday the men, both from Central Asia, were killed in a shootout when they resisted arrest.

The agency says the suspects were in contact with recruiters from international terrorist organizations, had shown an interest in making bombs and expressed a readiness to carry out attacks in Russia.

The impoverished, predominantly Muslim countries in Central Asia are seen as fertile ground for Islamic extremists. A citizen of Kyrgyzstan carried out the April 3 suicide bombing on the St. Petersburg subway that killed 14 passengers.

The FSB didn't identify the men, who it said were killed in a home in the Vladimir region east of Moscow.