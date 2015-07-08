Russia vetoes a UN resolution condemning the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia as a genocide

next Image 1 of 3

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution that would have condemned the 1995 massacre at Srebrenica during the Bosnian war as a "crime of genocide."

The Security Council put the resolution to a vote Wednesday despite appeals from Russia and China not to vote because of divisions in the U.N.'s most powerful body. The vote was 10-1 with four abstentions.

Two international courts have called the slaughter by Bosnian Serbs of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys who had sought refuge at what was supposed to be a U.N.-protected site genocide.

But Russia, Serbia and the Bosnian Serbs denounced the resolution as divisive.