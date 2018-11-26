Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate after naval vessel fracas around Crimea

The tense tug-of-war between Russia and Ukraine escalated Monday after three Ukrainian naval vessels were reportedly fired at and then captured by Russian coast guard ships.

Ukraine’s president demanded Monday its contentious neighbor immediately release the sailors and ships seized in a standoff around Crimea Sunday night, an encounter that left several seamen injured.

President Petro Poroshenko then signed a decree to introduce martial law for 60 days; it still needs parliamentary approval to come into force. The Supreme Rada is due to vote on the issue later Monday.

"We consider it as an act of aggression against our state and a very serious threat," the president said. "Unfortunately, there are no 'red lines' for the Russian Federation."

The emergency measures, if approved, include a partial mobilization, a strengthening of the country’s air defense as well as a plethora of vaguely worded steps such as the “strengthening” of anti-terrorism measures and “information security.”

The clash Sunday began after the Ukrainian navy claimed a Russian coast guard vessel rammed a tugboat that was transporting artillery boats from Odessa on the Black Bea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.

“Russian coast guard vessels…carried out openly aggressive actions against Ukrainian navy ships,” the Ukrainian navy said in a statement, adding the tugboat’s engine, hull, side railing, and a lifeboat were damaged.

The attack further escalated tensions between the two nations, which have been locked in a stalemate since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Poroshenko, in a meeting with the country’s national security council Monday, called for a “de-escalation” of the crisis around Crimea.

The two nations were quick to point fingers for Sunday’s clash with Ukraine maintaining its vessels were traveling in line with international maritime rules. Russia’s foreign minister claimed Ukraine violated international law and provoked the attack by sending its vessels through the Kerch Strait without permission.

The narrow strait is the only passage between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. It’s spanned by an 11.8-mile bridge that Russia completed this year.

"There is no doubt that it was done by blessing or, perhaps, even a direct order from the top," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "While planning that provocation, Ukraine had undoubtedly hoped to get additional benefits from the situation, expecting the U.S. and Europe to blindly take the provocateurs' side."

He urged the West to "calm down those in Ukraine who are trying to unleash a military hysteria to get political gains in connection with the planned elections" — a reference to Ukraine's presidential vote in March.

An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was called for Monday, while the European Union and NATO called for restraint from both sides.

NATO said Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the U.S.-led military alliance’s “full support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including its full navigational rights in its territorial waters under international law.”

The incident came after months of incidents in the Sea of Azov that involved inspections and seizures of ships.

While a 2003 treaty designates the Kerch Strait and Sea of Azov as shared territorial waters, Russia has sought to assert greater control over the passage since the annexation of Crimea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.