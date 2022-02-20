Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia-Ukraine: Sec. Austin says no country should be able to 'dictate what another country does'

Austin said Russia has everything it needs for a 'successful invasion'

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Panel discusses 'wider implications' of a Russian invasion Video

Panel discusses 'wider implications' of a Russian invasion

Karl Rove, Jennifer Griffin and Harold Ford Jr. on the political and economic consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin argued that the threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine is important for maintaining international order as tensions reach a boiling point on the border. 

Russia has amassed nearly 150,000 troops along its southwest border and conducted military drills over the weekend. Russia continues to claim that it has no intention of invading neighboring Ukraine, but President Biden said Friday that he is confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. 

RUSSIA-UKRAINE OUTCOME PRESENTS LITTLE UPSIDE FOR BIDEN, BUT ‘DOWNSIDE’ POSSIBLE: STRATEGISTS

Austin stressed on ABC’s "This Week" that the impact of any invasion will reverberate around the world, and Americans should care about the outcome.

  • Lloyd Austin testifes before the Senate Armed Services committee
    Image 1 of 4

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks at a Senate Armed Services budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

  • Ukraine-soldier-donbas-russia
    Image 2 of 4

    Image released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Thursday Feb 17, 2022 shows the frontline of Donbas, a conflict area with the Russian-backed separatists, during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to the Donetsk region in the east of Ukraine. (EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect)

  • Ukraine Soldier military village
    Image 3 of 4

    A Ukrainian soldiers passes by houses in the village of Novoluhanske, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine have ordered a full military mobilization amid growing fears in the West that Russia is planning to invade the neighboring country. The announcement on Saturday came amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russia rebels in recent days. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak) (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

  • Russian Army military drills
    Image 4 of 4

    In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, Russian army tanks are loaded onto railway platforms to move back to their permanent base after drills in Russia. Russia says it is returning more troops and weapons to bases, but NATO says it sess no sign of a drawdown as fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine soon persist. Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) ( )

"You’ve heard us talk all along about the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order," Austin said. "No one country should be able to dictate to another country what it can choose to do in terms of who aligns itself with or no one country should be able to redefine another country’s boundaries at-will." 

PENTAGON SPOX GIVES EXAMPLES OF WHAT IS ON, OFF THE TABLE IN RUSSIA NEGOTIATIONS

Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russa-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion.

The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to neighboring Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

THREAT OF RUSSIA INVASION LOOMS, CONGRESS DIVIDED ON SANCTION STRATEGY

Austin reiterated Biden’s pledge that U.S. troops stationed in the region are not there to engage in Ukraine’s defense and will not deploy into the country should Russia choose to take military action in Donbas or other regions of the country. 

He said he believes "our troops will be fine" in the event of a military invasion, but the civilian population of Ukraine will suffer enormously in his estimation. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If [Putin] employs that kind of combat power, it will create enormous casualties for the civilian population," Austin said, noting that Russia has "assembled the right kinds of things you need to conduct a successful invasion." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 