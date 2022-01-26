Russia threatens 'appropriate measures' if West's responses to demands aren't constructive

Russia’s top diplomat on Wednesday promised to take appropriate measures if the West’s response to Moscow’s security demands is not found to be constructive.

The U.S. agreed with Russia that it would answer questions regarding NATO's military presence in the region. The Kremlin has criticized the West of a military expansion that raises security concerns for Moscow, Reuters reported. The report said Ukraine had no objections to the U.S. responses.

"If we do not receive a constructive answer from the west on our security demands, Moscow will take appropriate measures," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement, Reuters reported.

Russia is seeking sweeping security measures and the guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the transatlantic NATO alliance.

RUSSIA EXPERT LAYS OUT PUTIN'S 'MENU OF OPTIONS' REGARDING UKRAINE, WARNS US VULNERABILITY BEING TESTED

The statement comes after Ukraine approved a list of actions the US has promised to take to avert a military crisis.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his country was completely behind the US and President Biden regarding the negotiating effort, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a "menu of options" for taking hostile action toward Ukraine, Fox News contributor Daniel Hoffman said to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He could blockade the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," Hoffman said, highlighting the 100,000 Russian troops Putin has stationed at the border with Ukraine. "He could launch a full-throttle assault on Kyiv, which we would obviously see. He could also use his Spetsnaz guys, special forces guys — and they're inside Ukraine already — to topple this Zelensky government. That's also an option."

"I have a high level of confidence Putin will do something," Hoffman added. "As far as what that is, I'm not even sure if Putin has decided yet."

The White House has previously urged Americans to leave Ukraine.