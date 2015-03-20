Russia signs border treaty with Estonia, last Baltic country to formalize border with Russia

The Russian and Estonian foreign ministers have signed a border treaty between the two countries, the last Baltic country to formalize its border with Russia.

Sergey Lavrov met with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Paet in Moscow on Tuesday to finalize the deal, which was first signed in 2005 but was not ratified by Russian parliament after years of tense relations between the two countries.

Relations between Moscow and Tallinn have been lukewarm since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, and Russia has often accused Estonia of discriminating against the 25 percent of its population that are ethnic Russians.

In recent years, however, Estonian Prime Minister Andrus Ansip has softened his tone on the nation's policies toward Russia, and relations between the two countries have normalized.