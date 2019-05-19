Russia says Syrian government forces halt fire in Idlib

Russia says Syrian government forces have unilaterally ceased fire in the northern Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold.

Fighting erupted in Idlib late last month, effectively shattering a cease-fire negotiated by Russia and Turkey that had been in place since September. Russia has firmly backed President Bashar Assad's government in the eight-year civil war, while Turkey has supported the opposition.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria said government forces had ceased fire as of midnight. It described the move as unilateral, but did not give details.