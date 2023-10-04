Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion

Russia restricts abortion drug sales until 2030

Abortion drugs misoprostol and mifepristone are now limited by subject-quantitative registration

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Russian government is tightening restrictions on access to abortion-inducing drugs.

Russia's Ministry of Health announced Tuesday new limits on abortion drug distribution and sales at pharmacies. 

Misoprostol and mifepristone are specifically being targeted with the restrictions. The two drugs are now limited by subject-quantitative registration, according to translations from the Moscow Times. 

RUSSIA CHARGES TOP UKRAINIAN MILITARY LEADERS WITH 'TERRORISM' OVER DRONE STRIKES

Misoprostol abortion tablets

Misoprostol, one of the two drugs used in a medication abortion. The Russian Ministry of Health is strictly limiting the distribution and sale of abortion-inducing drugs. The restrictions are expected to roll out on Sep. 1, 2024 and conclude on Sep. 1, 2030. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The restrictions will go into effect on Sep. 1, 2024 and last for exactly six years.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko first suggested adding the two abortion drugs to the registry in July, saying they pose both medical and ethical risks for Russian women. 

Russia is currently experiencing a cultural shift in its attitudes toward abortion. Previously rather liberal on the issue, the country's leadership and conservative communities have seized the current climate to propagate anti-abortion regulations. 

PUTIN CRITICIZES TRUMP ARREST, TRIAL: 'SHOWS THE ROTTENNESS OF THE AMERICAN SYSTEM'

Mikhail Murashko

Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko attends a session on International Cooperation in the Name of Health in the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2023. Murashko has been a strong proponent of limiting the use and access to abortion drugs. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Russian Orthodox Church — which enjoys a historically significant relationship with the nation's politics — is also vehemently opposed to abortion on the basis of Christian morals.

Under the new restrictions, individuals seeking the drug will need to obtain a prescription from a doctor before purchasing. 

Additionally, medical providers will require a special license to provide the abortion-inducing medication to patients. 

Abortion pills

Boxes of the drug mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in a medication abortion. Mifepristone is being restricted by the Russian Ministry of Health alongside misoprostol and will be limited by subject-quantitative registration. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Providers will also have to track and report their distribution of the drugs.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com