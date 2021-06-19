Russia plane crash leaves 7 parachutists dead, others hurt: report

At least seven parachutists were killed and up to 17 injured in a small plane crash in southwestern Siberia, Russian media reported Saturday.

The crew had sent a distress signal before the twin-engine L-410 went down in a forest, Russia’s TASS new agency reported, according to Reuters.

A search and rescue operation was underway, a Siberian civil aviation official told Reuters.