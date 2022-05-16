Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Russia ‘not convinced’ that Finland, Sweden joining NATO will improve security in Europe

Scandinavian countries trying to join military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Rebecca Grant: NATO expansion a 'big loss for Putin' Video

Rebecca Grant: NATO expansion a 'big loss for Putin'

National security military analyst breaks down Russia's threats if Finland and Sweden join the military alliance on 'Fox News Live'

The Kremlin on Monday says it is "not convinced" Finland and Sweden joining NATO would "improve the security architecture on our continent." 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remark, according to the AFP, a day after Finland said it wanted to join the military alliance as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Sweden also appears close to applying for NATO membership itself. 

"We are not convinced that Finland and Sweden joining NATO will somehow strengthen or improve the security architecture on our continent," Peskov reportedly said

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia, in February.

Top leadership in Finland called it a "historic day" Sunday as it announced the previously neutral Nordic country wants to join NATO. 

PREVIOUSLY NEUTRAL FINLAND ANNOUNCES IT WANTS TO JOIN NATO 

But Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Finland Saturday that relations between the two neighbors could be "negatively affected" if Finnish President Sauli Niinisto follows through on the plan to apply for NATO membership. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a meeting of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 16.

Sweden, also nonaligned, moved a step closer to applying for NATO membership after the governing Social Democratic party met Sunday and backed joining the trans-Atlantic alliance. 

The plan to join the alliance will be discussed in Sweden’s parliament on Monday, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Cabinet will make an announcement later that day. 

Sweden has not been a member of a military alliance since the Napoleonic Wars. Finland adopted neutrality after being defeated by the Red Army in World War II and losing about 10% of its territory. 

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, attend the press conference on Finland's security policy decisions at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday May 15. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtiuva via AP)

"Our 200-year-long standing policy of military nonalignment has served Sweden well," Andersson said during a news conference in Stockholm late Sunday. "But the issue at hand is whether military nonalignment will keep serving us well?" 

"We’re now facing a fundamentally changed security environment in Europe," she added. 

Fox News’ Emma Colton and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 