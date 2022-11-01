Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia expands Ukraine evacuation orders in occupied Kherson

Russia expands unsupported claim that Ukraine is planning to use a banned weapon of war

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Putin claims Ukraine ready to use 'dirty bomb' in war with Russia Video

Putin claims Ukraine ready to use 'dirty bomb' in war with Russia

Fox News contributor Mike Pompeo joined 'America Reports' to discuss Putin alleging Ukraine will use a 'dirty bomb' in the war and the latest on Hunter Biden's business dealings.

Russia on Tuesday expanded its evacuation orders in the southern Kherson region over unsupported claims that Ukraine is gearing up to use "prohibited methods of war."

Moscow-installed officials ordered Ukrainians to leave the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in a move that Kyiv has condemned as an attempt to forcibly deport its citizens to Russia, reported Reuters. 

Intense fighting has raged for months in the city of Kherson as Ukrainian forces look to retake the southern region after an eight-month-long occupation. 

People arrived from Kherson hold their bags as they wait for further evacuation into the depths of Russia at the Dzhankoi's railway station in Crimea on Oct. 21, 2022.

People arrived from Kherson hold their bags as they wait for further evacuation into the depths of Russia at the Dzhankoi's railway station in Crimea on Oct. 21, 2022. (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

KEY UKRAINIAN INFRASTRUCTURE HIT BY RUSSIAN STRIKES: OFFICIALS

Earlier this month, Russia called on its top security officials and their families to flee the area before ordering evacuations from Kherson. 

That order was expanded by Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-installed head of the Kherson region, Tuesday in a video message, where he called on all Ukrainians in a 9-mile radius of the Dnieper River to evacuate. 

"Due to the possibility of the use of prohibited methods of war by the Ukrainian regime, as well as information that Kyiv is preparing a massive missile strike on the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, there is an immediate danger of the Kherson region being flooded," Saldo reportedly claimed.

"Given the situation, I have decided to expand the evacuation zone by 15 km from the Dnieper," he said. "The decision will make it possible to create a layered defense in order to repel Ukrainian attacks and protect civilians."

A worker collects wood and roofing materials in a destroyed home in the recently retaken village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2022, as Russia-Ukraine war continues.

A worker collects wood and roofing materials in a destroyed home in the recently retaken village of Velyka Oleksandrivka in Kherson, Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2022, as Russia-Ukraine war continues. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE SAYS US WILL 'HOLD RUSSIA ACCOUNTABLE' IF THEY ATTACK COMMERCIAL SATELLITES IN UKRAINE

Kyiv and Western allies have decried Moscow’s blatant push to forcibly deport Ukrainian citizens since the onslaught of the war. 

Earlier this month, Russia claimed it had knowledge of Ukrainian intent to deploy a "dirty bomb" – a primitive weapon that detonates by using a conventional explosive like dynamite but releases radioactive materials.  

No such device has yet been used by either Russia or Ukraine, and the U.S., France and the U.K. condemned the claims as "transparently false."

Evacuees from Kherson gather upon their arrival at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Oct. 21, 2022. Russian authorities, who initially dismissed talk of evacuating the city, sharply changed course this week, warning that Kherson could come under massive Ukrainian shelling and encouraging residents to leave.

Evacuees from Kherson gather upon their arrival at the railway station in Dzhankoi, Crimea, on Oct. 21, 2022. Russian authorities, who initially dismissed talk of evacuating the city, sharply changed course this week, warning that Kherson could come under massive Ukrainian shelling and encouraging residents to leave. (AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Kherson region has become not only one of the hardest fought over regions since the war began, but one of the most strategically consequential as crossing the Dnieper River would push Ukrainian forces closer to Crimea – which Kyiv has vowed to retake after being under Russian occupation since 2014.

Ukrainian defense officials have remained ambiguous on operational updates in Kherson, but reporting in recent days suggests that weather and on-the-ground conditions have slowed Ukrainian advancements.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.