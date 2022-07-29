Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Russia claims 40 Ukrainian POWs killed in strike with US HIMARS, Ukraine decries 'brutal execution'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
Kyiv, Ukraine mayor asks the United States directly for defense assistance Video

Kyiv, Ukraine mayor asks the United States directly for defense assistance

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports from Kyiv, Ukraine on the latest in their defense efforts against Russia more than five months after the beginning of the invasion on 'Special Report.'

Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday claimed that at least 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed after U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) were used by Ukrainian armed forces to strike occupied territory in the Donbas, and hit a Russian detention center.

A Ukrainian defense official denied the claims and told Fox News Digital it was likely a "brutal execution of POWs."

The official said they have "99 percent certainty that this was a Russian strike."

RUSSIAN FORCES STALLED WITH AID OF US HIMARS, UKRAINE DEFENSE OFFICIAL SAYS SOLDIERS STILL UNDER GUNNED

Ukraine’s defense ministry is still collecting information on the incident and the official was unable to verify the number of captive Ukrainian soldiers killed or injured in the strike.

Russia’s defense ministry claimed some 75 Ukrainian soldiers were also injured after a missile strike hit "a pre-trial detention center in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held."

Eight detention center employees were allegedly "injured to varying degrees of severity."

RUSSIAN LOOKS TO ANNEX KHERSON AS UKRAINIAN COUNTER OFFENSIVE ADVANCES

Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin reportedly told Interfax that the detention center was located in the frontline town of Olenivka and housed over 190 detainees. 

The Armed Services of Ukraine released a statement and claimed Russia purposefully hit the detention center with the intention of covering up "the torture of prisoners and shootings carried out there" and spreading propaganda by accusing "Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’."

"According to the commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not launch missile and artillery strikes in the area of Olenivka settlement," the statement said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said that thanks to high-precision weapons provided by Western allies, Ukrainian artillery troops are able to conduct "exceptionally accurate strikes."

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.