Romania PM wants plan for NATO multinational brigade

Romania's prime minister has asked ministers to present him with a plan for the formation of a NATO multinational sea and air brigade to be based in Romania.

Premier Dacian Ciolos asked the defense and foreign ministers Wednesday to produce the plan by the end of August to meet an April 2017 deadline.

After a meeting of top defense and other officials on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis said six NATO members would take part in the multinational brigade, which was agreed at the Warsaw NATO summit earlier this month.

Iohannis said Poland will take part, and Bulgaria has offered 400 troops.

Ciolos tasked Foreign Minister Lazar Comanescu with contacting all the countries that have said they will take part.