Rocket attack at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad leaves "minor damage" but no injuries, casualties

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was the target of a rocket attack Sunday night.

The embassy confirmed the attack in a tweet, noting that there was some "minor damage" on the compound but that no injuries or casualties were reported.

An Iraqi military statement said 'an outlawed group' launched eight rockets targeting the Green Zone, injuring one Iraqi security person at a checkpoint, and damaging a residential complex and some cars. The residential complex is usually empty.

A U.S. official in Baghdad told Fox News the American military deployed its counter rocket, artillery and mortar defense system (C-RAM) to intercept the rocket attack.

"As we have said many times, these sorts of attacks on diplomatic facilities are a violation of international law and are a direct assault on the sovereignty of the Iraqi government," the embassy added. "We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible."

Joyce Karam, correspondent for The National, shared a video of the rockets being intercepted on Twitter, writing that the embassy was "targeted with barrage of Katyusha Rockets and mortar shells."

The attacks come roughly one year after the U.S. killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qasem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

The U.S. Embassy was attacked by an angry mob last year on New Year’s Eve 2019. The violence ended only after U.S. Marines hastily arrived from Kuwait to bolster security.

Soleimani was assassinated days later when he arrived in Baghdad.

The frequency of rocket attacks have frustrated the Trump administration. Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

In September, Washington warned Iraq that it will close its embassy in Baghdad if the government fails to take decisive action to end rocket and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias on American and allied interests in the country.

The partial withdrawal from the embassy came amid a drawdown of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan announced by the outgoing Trump administration last month.

In Iraq, the US plans to reduce the number of troops from 3,000 to 2,500 by mid-January, before Trump is to leave office.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi and the Associated Press contributed to this report.