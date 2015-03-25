Roadside bomb kills 5 police officers in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani police say a roadside bombing has killed five police officers in the country's northwest.

Senior police officer Abdullah Khan said the attack Monday targeted the vehicle of Khan Bahadur, deputy superintendent of police, killing him. It took place near the village of Periani in the Shangla district.

Khan said the remote controlled detonation of the bomb planted in the mountainous terrain destroyed the vehicle and killed four other officers. They were returning from the funeral of a fellow officer killed in an ambush a day earlier.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Islamic extremist militants operating in Pakistan's northwest are suspected. They have claimed many recent attacks on security troops and police.