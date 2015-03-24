Rival Libyan lawmakers hold UN-brokered talks for 1st time since upsurge of violence

Rival Libyan lawmakers have held talks brokered by a United Nations envoy, in the first attempt to bridge the gap between warring groups that left the North African nation torn between two governments and parliaments.

In a press conference held in western city of Ghadamis, Bernardino Leon said the goal of the talks is to reach a "complete ceasefire." He described Monday's round of talks as "historic" and said that the two parties were sitting together "in brotherly atmosphere" and engaging to "overcome their differences through a political dialogue."

The talks included lawmakers from the two parliaments.

Libya witnessed a spasm of violence this summer when militias mainly from the western city of Misrata and groups allied to Islamists swept through the capital.