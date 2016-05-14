Rival Cyprus leaders aim for end-of-year peace deal

The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus say they are committed to stepping up talks in hopes of reaching a reunification deal by the end the year.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci, say they're pleased with progress they've made after exactly one year of talks. The leaders said in a joint statement Sunday that they're determined to show the "necessary will and courage" to overcome the differences they acknowledged still remain.

They said any deal must take into account the concerns of both communities on the island that was cleaved in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming at union with Greece.

The leaders said a reunification deal would also contribute to stability and cooperation in the region.