Rioting youths set fires, attack police, in Stockholm suburb, angered over police shooting

Gangs of youth apparently angered by the police shooting death of an elderly man have hurled rocks at police and set cars and buildings on fire in a Stockholm suburb, forcing the evacuation of an apartment block.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom says around 50 youths were involved in the riots early Monday in the suburb of Husby, west of Stockholm.

He says three officers were injured by rocks and several cars and buildings were damaged. No arrests were made.

Bystrom says the youths also set light to a parking garage, compelling police to evacuate residents from an adjacent apartment block. They could return home after a couple of hours.

Husby resident Ali Muzelef told Swedish radio protesters felt they had not been heard after the shooting earlier this month.