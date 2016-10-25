Expand / Collapse search
Rights group: torture reports after failed coup in Turkey

    FILE - In this July 16, 2016 file photo, Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, right, Chief of Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, center, and Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag arrive for a press conference hours after a failed coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey.

ISTANBUL – A rights group says Turkish police have tortured or ill-treated detainees following the failed coup attempt in July, a claim denied by Turkish officials.

In a report published Tuesday, Human Rights Watch says a state of emergency adopted after the coup bid has weakened safeguards against torture. It details 13 alleged abuse cases, including sleep deprivation, severe beatings, sexual abuse and rape threats.

Turkey's Justice Ministry has denied that prisoners are ill-treated and says a unit has been established to investigate claims.

Turkey has launched a massive crackdown on the followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of masterminding the failed July 15 coup. At least 32,000 people have been arrested pending trial.