December 9, 2015

Right-wing rioters attack police protecting asylum home in eastern Germany a second time

By | Associated Press
    In this Aug. 22, 2015 photo Police forces clear the road in front of a former DIY market that has been converted into an asylum seeker shelter after violent protest against the camp in Heidenau, south of Dresden, eastern Germany. (Arno Burgi/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

    In this Aug. 22, 2015 photo Police forces march in front of a former DIY market that has been converted into an asylum seeker shelter after violent protest against the camp in Heidenau, south of Dresden, eastern Germany. (Arno Burgi/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Right-wing rioters have attacked police in front of an asylum shelter near Dresden for the second night in a row with firecrackers, stones and bottles.

German news agency dpa reported Sunday that two police officers were injured while protecting a new asylum center in Heidenau in eastern Germany. About 600 asylum seekers are to move into the former warehouse on the outskirts of Heidenau. Some 120 people moved in Saturday amid strong police protection. On Friday night, 31 police were injured when rioters blocked the road to the asylum home.

German lawmakers have condemned the increasing violence toward refugees. So far, Germany has been largely welcoming to the tens of thousands of refugees arriving each month but the attacks on them and on refugee shelters have been on the rise.