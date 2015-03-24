Rescuers evacuate 50,000 as floods hit plains in Pakistan's south, pushing death toll to 346

Pakistan's disaster management agency says rescuers with boats and helicopters have evacuated about 50,000 people from the country's south after raging floods inundated more villages there.

In a statement, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said Saturday two dozen people were killed in the past 24 hours in the eastern Punjab province, raising the death toll from rains and flooding to 346.

It said flood water wreaked havoc in Punjab province and was now passing through remote areas in the southern Sindh province.

It said so far no deaths have been reported from Sindh province.

Floods have also killed 200 people in the India-controlled part of Kashmir since Sept. 3 when monsoon rains triggered flash floods in the Himalayan region. Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and neighboring India.