Report: UN nuclear watchdog chief arrives in Iran, his second visit in less than a year

Iranian state television is reporting that the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog organization has arrived in Iran for talks with President Hassan Rouhani.

The state TV report Sunday said Yukiya Amano, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, landed in Tehran late Saturday. It said Amano also will visit with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the head of its own nuclear agency.

Amano's visit comes as world powers continue to negotiate with the Islamic Republic for a permanent deal over its contested nuclear program. Those talks face a November deadline after an interim deal was struck last year.

The West fears Iran's nuclear program could allow it to build nuclear weapons. Iran says its program is for peaceful purposes.