Report: Rockets fired from Syria hit Turkey, 5 wounded

Turkey's state-run news agency says rockets fired from Syria have struck southern Turkey wounding five people.

Anadolu Agency said Friday three rockets landed in a house garden and empty fields in the border province of Kilis.

The wounded were rushed to the hospital as police stepped up security in the area.

Cross-border fire from Syria has claimed 21 lives and wounded dozens of others in Kilis this year.

Authorities blame the attacks on the Islamic State group which has a presence in northern Syria.

The Turkish army typically responds by shelling IS positions in line with its rules of engagement.