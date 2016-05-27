Report: Rockets fired from Syria hit Turkey, 5 wounded
ISTANBUL, Turkey – Turkey's state-run news agency says rockets fired from Syria have struck southern Turkey wounding five people.
Anadolu Agency said Friday three rockets landed in a house garden and empty fields in the border province of Kilis.
The wounded were rushed to the hospital as police stepped up security in the area.
Cross-border fire from Syria has claimed 21 lives and wounded dozens of others in Kilis this year.
Authorities blame the attacks on the Islamic State group which has a presence in northern Syria.
The Turkish army typically responds by shelling IS positions in line with its rules of engagement.