Report: Pro-government supporters attack demonstrators in southern Turkish city

Turkey's state-run agency says pro- and anti-government protesters have clashed for the second time since demonstrations against the nation's leader began 10 days ago.

Meanwhile, the unrest showed no sign of abating, as Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan was expected to travel to Ankara, the capital, on Sunday.

The Anadolu Agency said a pro-government group hurled stones at a march by anti-government demonstrators in the city of Adana late Saturday. The agency said police evacuated women and children, but the two groups continued to clash with stones and batons.

The nationwide anti-government protests were sparked by outrage over police use of force against an environmental protest in Istanbul on May 31, and have grown into a display of discontent toward Erdogan's government.

Three people, including a police officer, have died.