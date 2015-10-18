Report: 3-vehicle crash in central Iran kills 20 illegal Afghan migrants, 10 injured

Iranian state TV says a car crash in central Iran has killed 20 illegal Afghan migrants and injured 10 others.

The report said the crash involving a car, a mini-bus and a truck happened Sunday evening on the road linking Tehran to the city of Qom, located 135 kilometers (85 miles) to the south.

State TV quotes Mohammad Hossein Hamidi, Iran's chief of road police, as saying the victims were Afghan migrants who illegally crossed the border into Iran. It did not say what caused the crash.

Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records, with more than 400,000 accidents and nearly 18,000 deaths on its roads every year. The high death tolls are blamed on unsafe vehicles, widespread disregard of traffic laws and inadequate emergency services.