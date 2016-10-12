Report: 2 maids found not guilty in Dubai palace theft case

A state-owned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates is reporting that two maids from Sri Lanka have been found not guilty of theft in a case involving a Dubai palace belonging to a member of the city-state's ruling family.

The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi says the ruling came in a court hearing Tuesday involving the theft of jewelry and smartphones from the palace in March.

The newspaper didn't identify the defendants nor the member of the ruling family who owned the palace in question.

Dubai, home to the world's tallest building, is ruled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.